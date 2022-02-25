

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB), on Friday said it has appointed Kay Matthews, a board member, as the Board Chairman with effect from April 21.



He succeeds Roger Dunbar, who will retire after over a decade-long service in the Group.



Matthews joined SVB's Board in 2019, after retiring from her successful 36-year career at Ernst & Young where she held several leadership roles for the global organization.







