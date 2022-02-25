KBRA releases a report that examines the implications to credit markets of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For months, market participants have been left to wonder what would become of Russia's buildup of forces on the Ukrainian border. Now we know. At a minimum, we expect the invasion will accelerate already prevalent economic headwinds of slowing growth and rising inflation, which will continue to lean on consumer, commercial, and investor confidence and risk-taking sentiment. And plenty of questions remain.

From an investment perspective, and drawing on past market reaction to geopolitical events, much of this feels priced in, based on what we know today and given recent spread widening. Still, given the ongoing uncertainty, we would expect volatility to remain elevated, risk aversion to strengthen, and investor preference for liquidity to build.

