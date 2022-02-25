

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.



Jackson, who is currently a judge on U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, would be the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court if confirmed by the Senate.



Announcing the news on Twitter, Biden said Jackson is 'one of our nation's brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.'



If confirmed, Jackson would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement from the nation's highest court last month.



A statement from the White House noted Jackson previously served as a clerk for Breyer and has broad experience across the legal profession.



The White House also pointed out that Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate three times, receiving votes from Republicans as well as Democrats.



'Judge Jackson is an exceptionally qualified nominee as well as an historic nominee, and the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation,' the White House said.



Even with Jackson's confirmation, conservatives on the Supreme Court would continue to hold a sizeable 6 to 3 majority.







