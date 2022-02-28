

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $39.65 billion from $35.84 billion in the prior year. Net earnings per average equivalent Class A Share were $26,690 up from $23,015 in the previous year.



The investment gains/losses in 2021 included gains of $31.7 billion in the fourth quarter and in 2020 included gains of $24.5 billion in the fourth quarter due to changes during the fourth quarter in the unrealized gains that existed in equity security investment holdings.



Operating earnings for the fourth quarter increased to $7.29 billion from $5.02 billion in the previous year.



'You probably know that I don't make stock recommendations. However, I have two thoughts regarding your personal expenditures that can save you real money. I'm suggesting that you call on the services of two subsidiaries of Berkshire: GEICO and Borsheim's,' Warren Buffett said in his annual letter to shareholders.







