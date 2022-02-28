

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German operator in the agriculture, building materials and energy sectors, reported that its preliminary earnings before interest and tax or EBIT for fiscal year 2021 was 266.6 million euros up around 26% year on year. All three operating business units contributed to the increase in earnings.



Revenues were 19.8 billion euros in 2021 up from 16.5 billion euros in the previous year.



The previous year's figures have been adjusted in accordance with IAS 8.14 et seq. and IAS 8.42.



The company noted that its board will propose to the Supervisory Board to raise the dividend for 2021 by 5 cents to 1.05 euros per share.







