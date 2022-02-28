

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland-headquartered sports betting and gaming company Flutter Entertainment plc (PDYPY,FLTR) on Monday announced the launch of its inaugural sustainability strategy, named Positive Impact Plan.



The plan identifies three key areas of focus and global goals viz helping customers to 'Play Well,' empowering colleagues to 'Work Better' as well as working with communities to 'Do More', which includes reducing the environmental impact.



By 2030 the company aims to have 75 percent of its active online customers globally using one or more of the Play Well tools, with over 50 percent using one or more tools by 2026. In 2022, the company is introducing tailored Play Well metrics across the global organization which would be directly linked to colleague remuneration.



Flutter Entertainment's objective is to create and build teams that are representative of the locations in which it operates, through a comprehensive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy, supported by clear steppingstone goals. Towards this end, the group plans to have by 2026, 40 percent of women in top leadership roles.



By 2030 it also aims to improve the lives of 10 million people using the power of sport and play, the skills of our colleagues, and the reach of its brand. The Plan builds on the company's long history of community support to build better futures for the places where it operates with a focus on sport, health and wellbeing, and tech for good.



During 2022, Flutter Entertainment intends to set science-based carbon targets that would establish its roadmap to net zero emissions and by the end of 2023, it would develop and rollout a global e-waste policy across its divisions and suppliers that follows the waste hierarchy. By 2030, energy tariffs are planned to be transferred to renewable energy.



Shares of Flutter Entertainment closed Friday's trading at $69.78, up $0.38 or 0.55 percent from previous close.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de