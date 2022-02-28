

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Los Angeles, California-based Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. is recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages and 150g/5.25-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The 200g/7.05 ounce Enoki is with UPC: 6953150100684 and 150g/5.25 ounce is with UPC: 6953150110157. The affected lot number is 300511.



The company in early February had called back all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms, lot # 300511, product of China.



The recalled products were produced in China and distributed to Chicago IL, Los Angeles CA, and Dallas TX through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores by 1/4/2022.



The product is packaged in a vacuum sealed plastic package with upper transparent and lower portion has a black background. There is no no business name & address on the packages.



The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200gram package of Enoki.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, while healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the product to date. Golden Medal has suspended the distribution of the product.



Consumers who have purchased Enoki mushroom are urged to discard of or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.







