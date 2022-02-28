

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$263.8 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$915.8 million, or -$1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $4.34 billion from $3.62 billion last year.



Viatris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



