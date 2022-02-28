

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Covid deaths dropped by 24 percent within two weeks while the number of new coronavirus infections fell by 62 percent in the same period, as per the latest tally published by the New York Times.



The weekly average of Covid casualties reduced to 1867, which is the lowest since an unprecedented surge driven by the winter and the Omicron variant sent daily death counts to above 3000 on many days in recent months.



The seven-day average of cases - 65,858 - is the lowest in seven months.



With 7464 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of people infected with Covid has increased to 78,939,203, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 182 deaths, the number of people who died due to the disease reached 948,397. New York reported the most number of cases - 2,655 - and casualties - 45. The lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on weekends.



US Covid hospitalizations fell by 43 percent in the last two weeks, reflecting the speed of recovery from the disease in the country.



Only 52,909 patients infected with coronavirus are currently remaining in hospitals across the nation, as per the latest tally published by the New York Times. There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 42 percent within a fortnight. 10,033 Covid positive cases are being treated in I.C.U.



53,192,990 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometere tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 215,457,016 Americans, or 64.9 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.7 percent of people above 65.



43.6 percent of the eligible population, or more than 94 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



Nearly one-fourth of the total eligible U.S. population has not yet taken a single dose of the Covid vaccine jab, according to the latest CDC update.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de