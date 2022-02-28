Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - In a welcome initiative Alex Wang, VP of Global Procurement & Supply Chain of Orange Group, has made dedicated efforts towards harnessing technology to yield maximum benefits for mankind which goes beyond just comfort and efficiency for people. He has introduced a concept of the "greater self "and how technology can be used effectively to impact global challenges. Through CSR tech (Tech for Corporate Social Responsibility) launched in 2017, he has focused on addressing global challenges like the current COVID pandemic, climate change and wealth disparity just to name a few.

Commenting on the use of technology that is not only limited to making products and services profitable for people to signify social progress, Alex says "we have to look at addressing global challenges through innovative technology." This initiative has also drawn an increased attention to tech for good from the ICT industry and other companies.

The recently concluded 4th CSRtech Innovation Summit in 2021, saw co-organizers Orange, Saint-Gobain, OPPO, and Deutsche Telekom, partnering with co-hosts Impact Hub Shanghai. Jointly they connected and supported exchanges between investment institutions, start-ups, large companies. The underlying theme however, was a joint promotion of the concept and best practices of CSR.

This summit saw 13 outstanding start-ups presenting their innovations that centered around the larger themes of "Drive Sustainable Business" "Protect Our Planet", and "Value Everyone's Wellbeing."

Passive Edge Tech, SARTOR TECH, Voibook were among other promising companies that presented how they had utilized innovative technology towards the larger good of people and society.

Key personnel from the all the participating companies were appreciative of this initiative.

While elaborating his decision to collaborate with CSRtech, Denis Michel, Secretary General of Saint-Gobain APAC, said that this collaboration between large companies and innovative start-ups was imperative to address various environmental and social challenges. Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, VP Group Sustainability Management at Deutsche Telekom too expressed how working with innovative start-ups was an indispensable part of executing their company's green ideas. Scott Zhang, VP of Overseas Sales at OPPO, shared OPPO's mission "Technology for Mankind, and Kindness for the World" and was of the view that working with more cross - industry partners was needed to create a greater sustainable value for people and society.

CSRtech has taken a significant step through this initiative in providing pertinent solutions and effective answers for the issues and challenges that mankind is facing in sustainable development.

Company: Saint-Gobain

Contact Person: Jieqi Zhang, Jing Zhou

Email:

jieqi.zhang@saint-gobain.com

jing.zhou2@saint-gobain.com

Website: https://www.saint-gobain.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115061