

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Endo International plc (ENDP):



Earnings: -$562.06 million in Q4 vs. $119.34 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.41 in Q4 vs. $0.51 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Endo International plc reported adjusted earnings of $200.03 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.67 per share Revenue: $789.43 million in Q4 vs. $760.22 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $595 - $635 Mln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENDO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de