

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Monday reported fourth-quarter sales of $203.7 million and a loss per share of $0.23.



Adjusted sales for the fourth quarter were $184.7 million and adjusted loss per share was $0.24.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.24 per share and revenues of $180.03 million for the quarter.



Looking forward to full year 2022, the company expects report between adjusted loss of $0.15 and adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share, on adjusted sales of $860 million to $900 million.



Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.05 per share on revenues of $777.44 million.







