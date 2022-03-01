

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.2.



That's up from 50.1 and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. It also beat forecasts for 49.9.



The bureau also said that the non-manufacturing index improved to 51.6 in February from 51.1 in January, and that the general composite index rose to 51.2 from 51.0.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de