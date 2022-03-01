

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Life Holding AG (SZLMY.PK), a Swiss life insurance provider, on Tuesday posted a rise in earnings for the fiscal 2021, helped by an increase in fee income.



For the financial year 2021, the company reported an increase in net profit by 20 percent, to CHF 1.25 billion, where as adjusted earnings from operations moved up by 15 percent, to CHF 1.81 billion, compared with the fiscal 2020.



Fee income of the company was registered at CHF2.29 billion as against CHF1.95 billion, on year-on-year basis.



Premiums were reported at CHF 20.2 billion in 2021, roughly at the previous year's level of CHF 20 billion.



For 2021, the company said it will propose a dividend of CHF25 per share, to be distributed on April 28.







