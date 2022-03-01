

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L), on Tuesday, reported statutory profit before tax for the year 2021 of £413.4 million versus £343.9 million in 2020. Profit after tax increased 16.8% at actual rates to £306.7 million from £262.6 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings rose to 177.9p from the previous year's 152.4p.



Adjusted profit before tax amounted to £445.5 million compared to £392.8 million prior year. Earnings totaled 190.8p per share, an increase of 11.6% at actual rates, compared to 170.9p per share reported last year.



Group revenue was £2.786 billion, up 6.5% at constant rates driven by a robust LfL revenue growth of 5.6% and by the benefits of the acquisitions recently made. Operating profit grew by over 15% to £474 million with margins increasing to 17%.



Further, the company noted that the directors will propose a final dividend of 71.6p per share at the Annual General Meeting on 25 May 2022, to be paid on 17 June 2022 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 27 May 2022.



For the year 2022, the company expects robust LfL revenue growth at constant rates, margin progression and strong free cash flow.







