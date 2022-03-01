

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell plc (SHEL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sinead Gorman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 1, 2022 in place of Jessica Uhl who would be stepping down from her role as CFO on March 31.



The company said, 'Jessica was a key architect of recent strategic changes, including the simplification of the company's share structure and the relocation of the corporate headquarters, along with the roles of chief executive officer and chief financial officer, from The Netherlands to the UK. However, due to family circumstances a long-term relocation to the UK is not sustainable, and therefore she will step down from her role.'



The new finance chief Sinead is currently Executive Vice President, Finance in Shell's global Upstream business. Since joining Shell in 1999, she has held several increasingly senior finance roles in all Shell's major businesses, in Europe, North America and latterly globally.



Jessica would be available to assist Sinead and the Board with transition until June 30, 2022, after which she would be leaving the group.



