

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L), on Tuesday, reported full-year 2021 total profit after tax of £241 million compared to a loss of £35 million last year. On a per share basis, basic earnings amounted to 103.9p versus a loss of 14.3p incurred a year ago.



Adjusted earnings surged to 107.3p per share from 21.0p per share reported previous year. Adjusted operating profit was £353 million compared to £128 million last year.



Revenue for the year 2021 totaled £4.587 billion, an increase of 24.0% from the previous year's revenue of £3.698 billion, driven by enhanced customer proposition and robust recovery in key market segments. Like-for-like revenue grew by 25.4% and was 14.4% ahead of 2019.



Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'The Group has built a strong platform for growth and, given robust end market demand and a positive start to the new year, we remain confident of making further progress in 2022.'







