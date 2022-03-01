

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLTR.L), a sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 loss before tax was 288 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 1 million pounds.



Loss per share was 236.5 pence, compared to profit of 29.3 pence last year.



Adjusted pro forma profit before tax was 620 million pounds, compared to 813 million pounds last year. Adjusted pro forma earnings per share were 252.7 pence, compared to 496.6 pence a year ago.



EBITDA excluding US was 723 million pounds, down 6 percent from 772 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue grew 37 percent to 6.04 billion pounds from 4.41 billion pounds last year. Adjusted pro forma revenue increased 17 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said trading in the first 7 weeks of 2022 has been in line with expectations with Group revenue up 2 percent year on year.



Assuming a normal run of sports results, the company expects revenue growth to accelerate as 2022 progresses, reflecting phasing of sports margin comparables and safer gambling measures taken in 2021.



In London, Flutter Entertainment shares were trading at 9,760 pence, down 9.6 percent.







