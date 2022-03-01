

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Croda International Plc. (CRDA.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax climbed 52.7 percent to 411.5 million pounds from last year's 269.5 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share grew 48.3 percent to 230.0 pence from 155.1 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 445.2 million pounds, compared to 300.6 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 250.0 pence, compared to 175.5 pence a year ago.



Sales climbed 36 percent to 1.89 billion pounds from 1.39 billion pounds in the prior year.



Sales at constant currency rates grew 43.2 percent. Underlying sales went up 26 percent on 2020. All businesses trading ahead of pre-pandemic levels.



Further, the Board has proposed a rise of 10 percent in the full year ordinary dividend.



Looking ahead, the company said growth is expected to continue in 2022 in line with medium-term expectations.



In London, Croda shares were trading at 7,176 pence, down 4.12 percent.







