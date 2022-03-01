

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Tuesday as investors reacted to disappointing earnings from betting group Flutter and the latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions.



The London Stock Exchange Group said it has suspended trading in shares of Russian financial institution VTB Bank PJSC traded on its exchange after Britain's financial regulator suspended them in response to sanctions.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 38 points, or half a percent, to 7,420 after declining 0.4 percent on Monday.



Flutter Entertainment shares plunged 13 percent. The gambling and betting group booked a pretax loss for 2021 after incurring a 543 million pounds ($728.4 million) charge for noncash amortization from acquired intangibles.



Energy major Shell fell 1.2 percent after saying it would exit all its Russian operations.



Miner EVRAZ, which has a large exposure to Russia, tumbled 3.7 percent.







