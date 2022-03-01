

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):



Earnings: $32.1 million in Q4 vs. -$52.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.24 in Q4 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $82.0 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.10 billion in Q4 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.



