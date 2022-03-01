

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Tuesday that the CLOVER trial, a pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating its Clostridioides difficile vaccine candidate (PF-06425090) in the prevention of C. difficile infection, did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of prevention of primary C. difficile infection.



According to the company, Initial analyses of two protocol defined secondary endpoints indicated a highly favorable benefit in reducing C. difficile infection severity and 100% vaccine efficacy in preventing medically attended C. difficile infection. Safety reviews indicated that the investigational vaccine was safe and well tolerated.



Pfizer noted that it will further evaluate data from the trial and determine next steps for its C. difficile vaccine program. The company plans to submit for presentation of the Phase 3 CLOVER trial results, including all secondary endpoints, at a future medical congress and for publication in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.



CLOVER enrolled approximately 17,500 adults, 50 years and older. The study was expected to accrue 66 cases of CDI within two years of the primary vaccination series. Due to significant operational challenges created in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, the final analysis was performed at 42 cases within four years after agreement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to amend the protocol.







