Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) on Tuesday said it expects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 for 2022, that is below the Street view. Further, the company sees net sales to grow 3.5% to 4.5% for the year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.67 per share. The consensus estimate for revenue growth stands at 8.5%.



Below are the fourth-quarter earnings highlights of the company:



Earnings: $32.1 million in Q4 vs. -$52.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.24 in Q4 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $82.0 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.10 billion in Q4 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.







