

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automotive replacement parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) reported Tuesday that net income for the second quarter surged to $471.76 million or $22.30 per share from $345.95 million or $14.93 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales for the quarter grew 15.8 percent to $3.37 billion from $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $17.79 per share on revenues of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 13.8 percent for the quarter.



During the quarter ended February 12, 2022, AutoZone opened 26 new stores and closed one in the U.S., opened three stores in Mexico and two stores in Brazil. As of February 12, 2022, the Company had 6,091 stores in the U.S., 669 in Mexico and 55 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,815.







