

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), comprising Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and France's Peugeot S.A., said Tuesday that it aims to double its net revenues to 300 billion euros by 2030 while sustaining double-digit adjusted operating income margin through the entire plan period.



The company aims to generate more than 20 billion euros in Industrial Free Cash Flows in 2030. It targets a 25%-30% dividend payout ratio through 2025 and the repurchase of up to 5% of outstanding common shares.



Stellantis will become carbon net zero by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030.



The company sets the course for 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States to be battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of this decade. It plans to have more than 75 BEVs and reach global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030.



The company presents the Jeep brand's first-ever fully electric SUV launching in early 2023 and a preview of the new Ram 1500 BEV pickup truck arriving in 2024.







