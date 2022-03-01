

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to grow 3.0 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year after slipping 1.9 percent on quarter and rising 3.9 percent on year in the three months prior.



South Korea will provide January numbers for industrial production and retail sales. Production is tipped to fall 0.6 percent on month and gain 6.5 percent on year after climbing 4.3 percent on month and 6.2 percent on year in December. Retail sales improved 2.0 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year in December.



Japan will provide Q4 data for capital spending; in the previous quarter, capex gained 1.4 percent on year.



New Zealand will see January figures for building permits and Q4 data for import and export prices and terms of trade. In December, building permits rose 0.6 percent on month.



Import prices are expected to rise 2.3 percent on quarter, slowing from 3.8 percent in Q3. Export prices are called higher by 1.5 percent, down from 4.5 percent in the third quarter. The terms of trade are expected to slip 0.8 percent on quarter after adding 0.7 percent in the previous three months.







