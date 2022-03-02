

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co. aims to boost annual global battery electric vehicle or BEV sales to 1.87 million units and secure a 7 percent level of global market share by 2030.



The company's chief executive officer Jaehoon Chang unveiled the company's electrification roadmap and strategies at the 2022 CEO Investor Day forum Wednesday.



The company will introduce 17 new BEV models by 2030, with 11 for Hyundai models and six for Genesis luxury brand.



Hyundai presented its mid-to long-term financial goals. The company earmarked 95.5 trillion Korean won of investment for future businesses by 2030, including 19.4 trillion won for electrification and 12 trillion won for software capabilities.



By 2030, Hyundai targets to achieve an operating profit margin of 10 percent or higher in EV businesses by enhancing competitiveness in hardware and software capabilities with an expanded line-up. On a consolidated basis, it aims to secure an operating profit margin of 10 percent.







