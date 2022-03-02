

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva PLC (AV.L, AV) reported fiscal year adjusted operating profit from continuing operations of 1.63 billion pounds, down 10 percent from prior year. The Group also announced a total capital return to shareholders of 4.75 billion pounds, including the existing 1 billion pounds share buyback.



Fiscal year profit before tax from continuing operations declined to 801 million pounds from 1.81 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 7.6 pence compared to 35.5 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, net earned premiums was 14.39 billion pounds compared to 14.99 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board of Directors has declared a final dividend of 14.7 pence, bringing Aviva's 2021 total dividend per share to 22.05 pence, up 5% versus 2020.



For 2022, the Group estimates to pay a dividend of per share amount of approximately 31.5 pence, an increase of approximately 40% on 2021.



For 2023, the Group estimates to pay a cash dividend per share of around 33 pence.



Beyond 2023, the Group projects low-to-mid single digit growth in dividends per share.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AVIVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de