

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L) reported fiscal year underlying operating profit of 42.0 million pounds, up 2.9% on prior year and 12.7% at constant currency. Underlying earnings per share was 17.8 pence compared to 15.6 pence.



Fiscal year profit before tax increased to 37.6 million pounds from 29.4 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 18.4 pence compared to 13.7 pence.



For the year ended 31 December, revenue was 252.4 million pounds compared to 247.6 million pounds, last year.



The Board proposed a final dividend of 6.5 pence per share bringing the total for the year to 9.3 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 22 July 2022, to those shareholders on the register on 10 June 2022.







