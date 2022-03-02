

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $57.01 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $48.76 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.19 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $1.60 billion from $1.55 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $57.01 Mln. vs. $48.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q3): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.08 to $2.13



