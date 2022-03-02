

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - e-Commerce giant Amazon announced the availability of its Luna cloud gaming service for all customers in the mainland U.S. that can be accessed on compatible devices they already own, including Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebook, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones.



Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming service that lets you play all types of games on your devices, including family games, casual games, or games for the core gamer. Luna offers a variety of channels to choose from, bringing great content from multiple genres, with an expanded library of games and new features.



Customers can start playing by downloading the Luna Controller app, use a compatible controller, or purchase the Luna Controller, which was built for cloud gaming and features Cloud Direct technology and a multiple-antenna design that prioritizes uninterrupted wifi for lower latency gaming.



Luna now offers six gaming channels with an expansive catalog of titles that can be streamed in high definition, offering an accessible way to discover and play games from developers you know and love.



Luna is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it easy to stream games without lengthy downloads or updates, expensive hardware, or complicated configurations. The new Luna features include Live Broadcasting to Twitch and the Luna Phone Controller, which is available in the Luna Controller app for iPhone and Android phones.



The new Prime Gaming Channel brings Amazon Prime customers a unique offer to try different selection of free games on Luna. Prime members can play Devil May Cry 5; Observer: System Redux; PHOGS!; Flashback; and, from 3/8-3/14, Immortals Fenyx Rising in the month of March.



They can also begin to access even more games by subscribing to the new Retro Channel and Jackbox Games Channel.



The Retro Channel features beloved classic games from publishers like Capcom and SNK, so subscribers can relive fan favorites like Street Fighter II' - Hyper Fighting -, Metal Slug 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and more for $4.99 per month.



The Jackbox Games Channel allows customers to play all eight Party Packs from Jackbox Games with one subscription of $4.99 per month. The titles support Luna Couch, a cloud-first feature that lets you invite others to join a multiplayer gameplay session instantly, even if they don't have a Luna subscription.



Customers can also access more games through other gaming channel subscriptions, such as Luna+ at $9.99 per month and Family Channel at $5.99 per month. Existing early access customers can get Luna+ at $5.99 per month and Family Channel $2.99 per month by signing up before March 31, 2022. They can also access the Ubisoft+ Channel for $17.99 per month.







