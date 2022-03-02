

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - As the war enters seventh day, Ukraine's key cities are being increasingly engulfed by the advancing Russian forces.



Russia's defense ministry claimed to have captured the southern city of Kherson, having a population of 300,000. But city mayor says the port of Kherson is still held by Ukrainian forces.



Heavy fighting is reported in Kharkiv in the north-east between Russian paratroopers and Ukrainian forces.



At least 21 people were killed and 112 others injured in bombing, according to the mayor of Kharkiv, which is Ukraine's second most populous city.



In Kiev, five people were killed in Russian missile attack on a TV tower in the city. Rockets also struck a maternity clinic and a Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv after the Russian military warned of 'high-precision' strikes.



A 40 mile-long convoy of Russian armored vehicles is approaching the capital, and has reached about 15 miles north of it.



On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the American air space will be closed to all Russian flights, following the lead of the European Union and Canada.



Major companies such as Apple, Google, Ford, Boeing, and Exxon Mobil have either stopped or limited services in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.



More than half a million Ukrainians have sought refuge in neighboring countries, the UN estimates.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries' decision to collectively release 60 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserves to address market and supply disruptions did not have any immediate impact global oil prices. Brent crude oil price rose to $113 a barrel.



Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a Russian delegation will be ready for new round of talks with Ukraine on Wednesday.



'Our delegation will be ready to continue the conversation tonight,' he told reporters in a conference call.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de