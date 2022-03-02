Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 01 March 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 01 March 2022 688.17 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 685.39 pence per ordinary share



After taking account of settled sales initiated by the Manager, Russian securities now represent 3.42% of NAV (or £2,823,350) as at 1 March 2022. Further details of the Boards assessment of fair values will be provided in the next 24 hours.



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



02 March 2022