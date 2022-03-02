

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - U.S. commercial aircraft maker Boeing Co (BA) has suspended its operations in Russia and said it will not provide parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines as well as major operations in Moscow due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.



The Seattle-based company said, 'We have suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kyiv. We are also suspending parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines.'



'As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region,' the company said.



The news comes just a day after Boeing suspended operations at its Moscow Training Campus and temporarily closed its office in Kyiv.



Boeing's decision comes after U.S. President Joe Biden announced further US sanctions against Moscow.



Boeing's counterpart Airbus has also halted the supply of aircraft parts and services to Russian airlines. The European company said that it was suspending support and delivery of spare parts, in line with international sanctions.



The two aircraft giants boasts of almost two-thirds of the Russian aircraft fleet.







