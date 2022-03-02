

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Petzl has recalled Pirana descender canyoneering devices due to risk of drowning.



According to the statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a user's rope can get caught or wedged in the Pirana blocking slot and stop or suspend the climber, posing a drowning risk if they are under a waterfall or pool. The company has recalled about 3,450 of the product, in addition to about 177 sold in Canada.



The recall involves the Petzl Pirana descender, an aluminum adjustable friction descender device for canyoneering. The descender has three rope installation options that allow the user to select the degree of friction before initiating a descent. A friction spur allows the user to increase braking power during descent. A plastic ring keeps the connector positioned to facilitate rope installation while the device is connected to the harness. The descender comes in orange and black with serial numbers ranging between 19 F 0000000 000 and 22 A 9999999 999.



The company has not received any incidents or injuries regarding the recalled product, but has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled devices and contact Petzl for a full refund, including shipping.



The recalled product was sold at REI, Karst Sports, Backcountry.com, www.petzl.com, and other websites and outdoor stores nationwide from July 2019 through January 2022 for about $39.







