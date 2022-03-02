

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Identive Group (INVE) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled -$2.21 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$0.97 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $28.52 million from $24.84 million last year.



Identive Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$2.21 Mln. vs. -$0.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.10 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $28.52 Mln vs. $24.84 Mln last year.



