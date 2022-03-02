

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $50.43 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $3.54 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $71.65 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $1.51 billion from $1.29 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $50.43 Mln. vs. $3.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.



