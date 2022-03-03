

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries plc (MRO.L), on Thursday, reported full-year 2021 adjusted profit after tax of £197 million compared to a loss of £27 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings totaled 4.1p versus a loss of 0.6p incurred a year ago.



Statutory loss after tax from continuing operations was £446 million or 9.6p per share compared to a loss of £565 million or 11.7p per share last year.



Profit after tax was £837 million or 17.7p per share versus a loss of £533 million or 11.0p per share reported previous year.



Adjusted revenue for the year 2021 amounted to £7.496 billion, lower than the previous year's revenue of £7.723 billion at actual rates. Statutory revenue declined to £6.883 billion from £7.132 billion generated in the year 2020.



Justin Dowley, Chairman of Melrose Industries PLC, said, 'We have realised gains for shareholders by doubling the value of Nortek and significantly outperforming all Group cash generation targets, which has de-risked the route to value realisation from GKN. We have transformed the GKN businesses to increase their full potential including investing in sustainable technology and properly funding their pension schemes...'







