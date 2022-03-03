

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Admiral Group Plc (ADM.L), a British financial service provider, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the fiscal 2021, reflecting an increase in turnover and number of customers.



For the financial year 2021, Cardiff-headquartered firm reported a pre-tax profit from continuing operations at 769 million pounds, compared with 608.2 million pounds, reported for the fiscal 2020.



The Group's profit before tax, including discontinued operations and gain on disposal, was registered at 1129.2 million pounds as against 637.6 million pounds, reported a year ago.



For the 12-month period, the company's earnings per share from continuing operations posted at 212.2 pence, compared with 170.7 pence, on year-on-year basis.



Admiral Group also announced a full year increased dividend of 187 pence per share.



The Group registered a rise in its number of customers at 8.36 million, compared with 7.66 million, reported for 2020. In addition, the number the UK insurance customers rose by 7 percent, to 6.44 million.



Milena Mondini de Focatiis, Group CEO, commented: '. In 2021 alone, beyond UK Motor we added more than half a million customers, now representing around 40% of total Group customers.'



The Group's turnover for the 12-month period rose to 3.51 billion pounds, from 3.37 billion pounds, where as net revenue from continuing operations climbed by 19 percent, to 1.55 billion pounds, on year-on-year basis.







