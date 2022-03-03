

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) reported that its fiscal year profit before tax and exceptional items increased to 804.6 million pounds from 274.4 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 18.0 pence compared to 6.5 pence.



Profit before tax was 679.6 million pounds compared to 264.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 15.2 pence compared to 6.2 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, revenue from continuing operations increased to 4.28 billion pounds from 2.79 billion pounds, previous year. Total UK home completions (including joint ventures) increased by 47% to 14,087.



The 2021 final ordinary dividend of 4.44 pence per share will be paid on 13 May 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 April 2022. In combination with the 2021 interim dividend of 4.14 pence per share, this gives total ordinary dividends for the year of 8.58 pence per share.







