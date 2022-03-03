

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders plc (SDRC.L, SDR.L) reported that its profit after tax and exceptional items for the year ended 31 December 2021 rose to 623.8 million pounds or 217.1 pence per share from 486.0 million pounds or 169.3 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax but after exceptional items was 764.1 million pounds up from 610.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Annual net operating revenue increased by 17% to 2.40 billion pounds from last year.



The Board has recommended a total dividend of 122.0 pence per share, representing an increase of 7% on the previous year.







