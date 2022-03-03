

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) Thursday said it has decided to temporarily pause all sales in Russia following the Ukraine invasion.



The company said it is deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine and stand with all the people who are suffering.



The stores in Ukraine have already been temporarily closed due to the safety of customers and colleagues.



H&M said it is continuously monitoring and evaluating the situation.



The company said it donates clothes and other necessities. H&M Foundation has also made donations to Save the Children and to UNHCR.







