

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting PLC (HTG.L) posted an underlying loss from operations of $35.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2021 compared to a loss of $16.4 million, prior year. Underlying loss per share, in cents, was 27.1 compared to a loss of 10.0.



Reported loss from operations was $79.7 million compared to a loss of $220.0 million, prior year. Reported loss per share, in cents, was 53.2 compared to a loss of 143.2.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, revenue declined to $521.6 million from $626.0 million, prior year.







