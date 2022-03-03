

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, UK Markit/CIPS final services PMI is due. The services index is expected to match the flash estimate of 60.8 in February, up from 54.1 in January.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the euro, it retreated against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 154.79 against the yen, 1.3377 against the greenback, 0.8284 against the euro and 1.2302 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.







