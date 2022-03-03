

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks gave up early gains to turn lower on Thursday as focus remained on the Russian-Ukraine conflict and investors awaited the final services PMI reading for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,402, after having gained 1.4 percent the previous day.



A relentless rally in commodity prices amid concerns about the overall impact of mounting sanctions against Russia boosted mining and oil stocks.



BP plc advanced 1.3 percent and Shell added 0.8 percent as Brent rose above $118 a barrel on supply worries.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore surged 4-7 percent as aluminum prices climbed to an all-time high and nickel surged to its highest in 11 years.



London Stock Exchange Group climbed 4.7 percent. The exchange said applying financial sanctions on Russia would have only a minor impact on its business.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de