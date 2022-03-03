

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate declined in January, figures from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.8 percent in January from 7.0 percent in December. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.3 percent. The rate was forecast to remain at 7.0 percent.



The number of people out of work decreased by 214,000 from the last month to 11.225 million. Compared to last year, unemployment was down 2.117 million.



The youth unemployment rate was 13.9 percent in January compared with 14.2 percent in December.



In the EU27, the jobless rate decreased marginally to 6.2 percent in January from 6.3 percent a month ago.







