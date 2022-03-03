

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank releases the accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on February 2 and 3. Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the yen and the greenback, it advanced against the pound. Against the franc, it dropped.



The euro was worth 128.33 against the yen, 1.1094 against the greenback, 1.0195 against the franc and 0.8288 against the pound at 7.25 am ET.







