

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate declined to a 20-month low in January, the statistical office Istat said on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 8.8 percent in January from 9.0 percent in December. This was the lowest since May 2020, when it stood at 8.7 percent.



Economists had forecast the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 9.0 percent.



At the same time, the employment rate held steady at 59.2 percent in January. Compared to last year, employment increased by 729,000.



The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 25.3 percent from 26.6 percent in December.







