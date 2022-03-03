

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $6.17 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $16.54 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $428.69 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 67.5% to $1.34 billion from $0.80 billion last year.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $6.17 Mln. vs. $16.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.34 Bln vs. $0.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.425 Bln



