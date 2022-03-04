

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Property development and investment company Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2021 IFRS loss was 429.1 million pounds, compared to prior year's loss of 1.74 billion pounds.



Basic loss per share were 9.8 pence, compared to loss of 62.4 pence a year ago.



Adjusted earnings were 81 million pounds, compared to 37 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were up 38 percent to 1.8 pence, compared to 1.3 pence a year ago.



Gross rental income declined to 241.6 million pounds from 286.9 million pounds last year. Like-for-like net rental income climbed 21.7 percent.



Further, the company announced that subject to shareholder approval, the Board is proposing a final dividend of 0.2 pence per share in cash with an enhanced scrip dividend alternative of 2.0 pence per share. Both will be paid as a Property Income Distribution.



Separately, Hammerson announced that Andrew Formica, Non-Executive Director, will not stand for re-election at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.



Gwyn Burr, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, also will not stand for re-election at the AGM. Formica and Burr will step down at the conclusion of the meeting.



Mike Butterworth, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, will succeed Burr as Senior Independent Director and Habib Annous, Non-Executive Director, will succeed her as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.







